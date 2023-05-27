The Loud House - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 18 - House Of Lies / Game Boys
After witnessing an excess of lying in the family, Lisa invents lie-detecting glasses to try and curb the fibs. Lincoln asks to borrow Clyde's new gaming system.
S3 Ep. 17 - Really Loud Music
Hoping to win a song-writing contest, Luna contemplates whether she should go with a song that's true to her sound or try to make something that the whole world will love.
S3 Ep. 16 - Sitting Bull / The Spies Who Love Me
The older sisters reluctantly let Lynn into their babysitting club. Ronnie Anne wants to go downtown. But her grandparents think it's too dangerous, so they decide to spy on her.
S3 Ep. 15 - Absent Minded / Be Stella My Heart
Clyde discovers he didn't earn the junior administrator job. When the new girl starts hanging around Lincoln and his friends, they begin to suspect she likes one of them.
S3 Ep. 14 - Scales Of Justice / Crimes Of Fashion
When Lana learns her favourite fish are in jeopardy of losing their home she springs into action. When Leni gets fired from her job due to missing scarves, Lincoln and Clyde take on the case.
S3 Ep. 13 - Ruthless People / What Wood Lincoln Do"
When the house is infested with termites, half the family stays with Pop Pop and the others with Aunt Ruth. Lincoln has to complete a woodworking assignment, but has a history of failure on the topic.
S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.