The Loud House - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 15 - Absent Minded / Be Stella My Heart
Clyde discovers he didn't earn the junior administrator job. When the new girl starts hanging around Lincoln and his friends, they begin to suspect she likes one of them.
S3 Ep. 14 - Scales Of Justice / Crimes Of Fashion
When Lana learns her favourite fish are in jeopardy of losing their home she springs into action. When Leni gets fired from her job due to missing scarves, Lincoln and Clyde take on the case.
S3 Ep. 13 - Ruthless People / What Wood Lincoln Do?
When the house is infested with termites, half the family stays with Pop Pop and the others with Aunt Ruth. Lincoln has to complete a woodworking assignment, but has a history of failure on the topic.
S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.
S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl
The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.
S3 Ep. 10 - Deal Me Out / Friendzy
Lincoln and Clyde worry that they may be too old to still be playing Ace Savvy. Lincoln discovers that having a friend over means getting special privileges and he takes advantage of that.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Mad Scientist / Missed Connection
Lisa gets invited to work at an institute and get away from her crazy family. Lori and Bobby worry that dating long-distance is causing them to lose their connection.