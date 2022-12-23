The Loud House - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 13 - Ruthless People / What Wood Lincoln Do?
When the house is infested with termites, half the family stays with Pop Pop and the others with Aunt Ruth. Lincoln has to complete a woodworking assignment, but has a history of failure on the topic.
S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.
S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl
The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.
S3 Ep. 10 - Deal Me Out / Friendzy
Lincoln and Clyde worry that they may be too old to still be playing Ace Savvy. Lincoln discovers that having a friend over means getting special privileges and he takes advantage of that.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Mad Scientist / Missed Connection
Lisa gets invited to work at an institute and get away from her crazy family. Lori and Bobby worry that dating long-distance is causing them to lose their connection.
S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety
To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.
S3 Ep. 7 - Fandom Pains / Rita Her Rights
Lucy is annoyed that Lori and Leni have started watching her vampire show. After getting community service for racking up tickets, Mum finds it's more relaxing than being at home.