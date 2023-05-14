The Loud House

S3 Ep. 12
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad

When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl

The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Deal Me Out / Friendzy

Lincoln and Clyde worry that they may be too old to still be playing Ace Savvy. Lincoln discovers that having a friend over means getting special privileges and he takes advantage of that.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - The Mad Scientist / Missed Connection

Lisa gets invited to work at an institute and get away from her crazy family. Lori and Bobby worry that dating long-distance is causing them to lose their connection.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety

To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Fandom Pains / Rita Her Rights

Lucy is annoyed that Lori and Leni have started watching her vampire show. After getting community service for racking up tickets, Mum finds it's more relaxing than being at home.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Net Gains / Pipe Dreams

Lynn desperately wants to win a basketball championship but gets drafted onto a terrible team. Mum and Dad are sick of waiting in the long bathroom line so they decide to build a secret bathroom.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - City Slickers / Fool Me Twice

Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed. The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking.

