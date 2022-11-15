The Loud House - S3 Ep. 11

Episodes
S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl
The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.
S3 Ep. 10 - Deal Me Out / Friendzy
Lincoln and Clyde worry that they may be too old to still be playing Ace Savvy. Lincoln discovers that having a friend over means getting special privileges and he takes advantage of that.
S3 Ep. 9 - The Mad Scientist / Missed Connection
Lisa gets invited to work at an institute and get away from her crazy family. Lori and Bobby worry that dating long-distance is causing them to lose their connection.
S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety
To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.
S3 Ep. 6 - Net Gains / Pipe Dreams
Lynn desperately wants to win a basketball championship but gets drafted onto a terrible team. Mum and Dad are sick of waiting in the long bathroom line so they decide to build a secret bathroom.
S3 Ep. 5 - City Slickers / Fool Me Twice
Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed. The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking.
S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool
When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.