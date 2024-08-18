The Loud House - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Kick The Bucket List / Party Down
Lincoln and Clyde's spring break plans are thrown for a loop when they realise they only have one day to complete their list of activities. Lori finally gets to throw a party.
S2 Ep. 8 - Patching Things Up / Cheater By The Dozen
Lola and Lana try out for Bluebell Scouts but discover one of them might be more suited for it. When Lincoln and Clyde think Bobby is cheating on Lori they follow him around town gathering evidence.
S2 Ep. 7 - No Such Luck / Frog Wild
The sisters think Lincoln is bad luck so they ban him from attending their activities. When Lincoln finds out his class is dissecting frogs, he and Lana embark on a mission to rescue them.