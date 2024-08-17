The Loud House

The Loud House - S2 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Lola and Lana try out for Bluebell Scouts but discover one of them might be more suited for it. When Lincoln and Clyde think Bobby is cheating on Lori they follow him around town gathering evidence.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Kick The Bucket List / Party Down

Lincoln and Clyde's spring break plans are thrown for a loop when they realise they only have one day to complete their list of activities. Lori finally gets to throw a party.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Patching Things Up / Cheater By The Dozen

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - No Such Luck / Frog Wild

The sisters think Lincoln is bad luck so they ban him from attending their activities. When Lincoln finds out his class is dissecting frogs, he and Lana embark on a mission to rescue them.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Making The Grade / Vantastic Voyage

When Lincoln's four-year-old sister gets put into his 5th grade class, his social standing is at stake. The kids decide to try and trick Dad into buying a cool new van.

Season 2