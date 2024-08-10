The Loud House - S2 Ep. 6

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - No Such Luck / Frog Wild
The sisters think Lincoln is bad luck so they ban him from attending their activities. When Lincoln finds out his class is dissecting frogs, he and Lana embark on a mission to rescue them.
S2 Ep. 6 - Making The Grade / Vantastic Voyage
When Lincoln's four-year-old sister gets put into his 5th grade class, his social standing is at stake. The kids decide to try and trick Dad into buying a cool new van.
S2 Ep. 5 - Lock 'n Loud / The Whole Picture
After Dad gets upset with the kids for never locking the front door, the kids take home security to the next level. Lincoln accidentally erases all of his childhood photos.