The Loud House - S2 Ep. 6

When Lincoln's four-year-old sister gets put into his 5th grade class, his social standing is at stake. The kids decide to try and trick Dad into buying a cool new van.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - No Such Luck / Frog Wild

The sisters think Lincoln is bad luck so they ban him from attending their activities. When Lincoln finds out his class is dissecting frogs, he and Lana embark on a mission to rescue them.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Making The Grade / Vantastic Voyage

22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Lock 'n Loud / The Whole Picture

After Dad gets upset with the kids for never locking the front door, the kids take home security to the next level. Lincoln accidentally erases all of his childhood photos.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Suite And Sour / Back In Black

After Mum and Dad win a trip to a resort they decide to take the kids. When Lucy gets a crush on a "regular and normal: boy, her sisters give her a makeover.

