The Loud House - S2 Ep. 20

The Loud sisters enlist Lincoln to teach them how to ask their parents for money. Lisa gets her kindergarten report card back to discover she's gotten an F in social skills.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Yes Man / Friend Or Faux

22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Lynn-Er Take All / Future Tense

Tired of Lynn's poor sportsmanship when it comes to family board games, the siblings decide to team up to take her down. Mum and Dad worry their kids aren't doing enough to ensure a successful future.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Change Of Heart / Health Kicked

Clyde, desperate to learn how to act normal around Lori, enlists Leni's help. Worried that Mum and Dad are hurting their health from not being active, the kids encourage them to exercise.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Arggh! You For Real" / Garage Banned

Lincoln and Clyde find out that ARGGH! is coming to town and decide to go to the taping. Tired of her siblings, Lori moves to the garage, but quickly finds it's more than she bargained for.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Fool's Paradise / Job Insecurity

With prankster Luan at camp for April Fool's Day, the Louds think they're safe. The kids discover Dad isn't at his IT job anymore and is now a dishwasher.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Potty Mouth / "L" Is For Love

When the kids hear Lily curse they are terrified they have been a bad influence on her. A love letter addressed to "L" Loud shows up at the house and the family has to figure out who it is for.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos

Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Back Out There / Spell IT Out

Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.

Season 2