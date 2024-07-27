The Loud House - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 5 - Lock 'n Loud / The Whole Picture
After Dad gets upset with the kids for never locking the front door, the kids take home security to the next level. Lincoln accidentally erases all of his childhood photos.
S2 Ep. 4 - Suite And Sour / Back In Black
After Mum and Dad win a trip to a resort they decide to take the kids. When Lucy gets a crush on a "regular and normal: boy, her sisters give her a makeover.
S2 Ep. 3 - Baby Steps / Brawl In The Family
When Clyde thinks his parents are having another baby he goes to Lincoln for help on how to be a great big brother. When Lori and Leni both buy the same dress a fight breaks out.