The Loud House - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Yes Man / Friend Or Faux
The Loud sisters enlist Lincoln to teach them how to ask their parents for money. Lisa gets her kindergarten report card back to discover she's gotten an F in social skills.
S2 Ep. 19 - Lynn-Er Take All / Future Tense
Tired of Lynn's poor sportsmanship when it comes to family board games, the siblings decide to team up to take her down. Mum and Dad worry their kids aren't doing enough to ensure a successful future.
S2 Ep. 18 - Change Of Heart / Health Kicked
Clyde, desperate to learn how to act normal around Lori, enlists Leni's help. Worried that Mum and Dad are hurting their health from not being active, the kids encourage them to exercise.
S2 Ep. 17 - Arggh! You For Real" / Garage Banned
Lincoln and Clyde find out that ARGGH! is coming to town and decide to go to the taping. Tired of her siblings, Lori moves to the garage, but quickly finds it's more than she bargained for.
S2 Ep. 16 - Fool's Paradise / Job Insecurity
With prankster Luan at camp for April Fool's Day, the Louds think they're safe. The kids discover Dad isn't at his IT job anymore and is now a dishwasher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Potty Mouth / "L" Is For Love
When the kids hear Lily curse they are terrified they have been a bad influence on her. A love letter addressed to "L" Loud shows up at the house and the family has to figure out who it is for.
S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos
Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.