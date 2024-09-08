The Loud House - S2 Ep. 17

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Change Of Heart / Health Kicked
Clyde, desperate to learn how to act normal around Lori, enlists Leni's help. Worried that Mum and Dad are hurting their health from not being active, the kids encourage them to exercise.
S2 Ep. 17 - Arggh! You For Real" / Garage Banned
Lincoln and Clyde find out that ARGGH! is coming to town and decide to go to the taping. Tired of her siblings, Lori moves to the garage, but quickly finds it's more than she bargained for.
S2 Ep. 16 - Fool's Paradise / Job Insecurity
With prankster Luan at camp for April Fool's Day, the Louds think they're safe. The kids discover Dad isn't at his IT job anymore and is now a dishwasher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Potty Mouth / "L" Is For Love
When the kids hear Lily curse they are terrified they have been a bad influence on her. A love letter addressed to "L" Loud shows up at the house and the family has to figure out who it is for.
S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos
Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.
S2 Ep. 13 - Back Out There / Spell IT Out
Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.