The Loud House - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 16 - Fool's Paradise / Job Insecurity
With prankster Luan at camp for April Fool's Day, the Louds think they're safe. The kids discover Dad isn't at his IT job anymore and is now a dishwasher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Potty Mouth / "L" Is For Love
When the kids hear Lily curse they are terrified they have been a bad influence on her. A love letter addressed to "L" Loud shows up at the house and the family has to figure out who it is for.
S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos
Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.
S2 Ep. 13 - Back Out There / Spell IT Out
Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.
S2 Ep. 12 - Out Of The Picture / Room With A Feud
Lincoln and Clyde do whatever it takes to get into yearbook group photos. Seeing his sisters squabble with their roommates, Lincoln suggests a roommate shuffle based on a compatibility test.