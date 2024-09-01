The Loud House

The Loud House - S2 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos

Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Back Out There / Spell IT Out

Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Out Of The Picture / Room With A Feud

Lincoln and Clyde do whatever it takes to get into yearbook group photos. Seeing his sisters squabble with their roommates, Lincoln suggests a roommate shuffle based on a compatibility test.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pulp Friction / Pets Peeved

Lincoln and Clyde submit an Ace Savvy comic to a meet-the-creator contest. When Lana brings home a new pet, who the kids adore, the four original Loud pets scheme to get rid of him.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Fed Up / Shell Shock

Tired of monotonous meals, the kids make a plan to sabotage dinner so they can have pizza. Lincoln and Ronnie Anne have to take care of an egg baby but Lincoln doesn't trust her with the fragile egg.

Season 2