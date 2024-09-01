The Loud House - S2 Ep. 13

Episodes
S2 Ep. 14 - Relative Chaos
Ronnie Anne and Bobby visit their crazy, chaotic extended family. Bobby fits in great but Ronnie Anne struggles with the smothering nature of their relatives.
S2 Ep. 13 - Back Out There / Spell IT Out
Clyde decides to try and cure his post-breakup blues. Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once owned by Great Grandma Harriet to teach her siblings a lesson.
S2 Ep. 12 - Out Of The Picture / Room With A Feud
Lincoln and Clyde do whatever it takes to get into yearbook group photos. Seeing his sisters squabble with their roommates, Lincoln suggests a roommate shuffle based on a compatibility test.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pulp Friction / Pets Peeved
Lincoln and Clyde submit an Ace Savvy comic to a meet-the-creator contest. When Lana brings home a new pet, who the kids adore, the four original Loud pets scheme to get rid of him.