The Loud House - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Out Of The Picture / Room With A Feud
Lincoln and Clyde do whatever it takes to get into yearbook group photos. Seeing his sisters squabble with their roommates, Lincoln suggests a roommate shuffle based on a compatibility test.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pulp Friction / Pets Peeved
Lincoln and Clyde submit an Ace Savvy comic to a meet-the-creator contest. When Lana brings home a new pet, who the kids adore, the four original Loud pets scheme to get rid of him.
S2 Ep. 10 - Fed Up / Shell Shock
Tired of monotonous meals, the kids make a plan to sabotage dinner so they can have pizza. Lincoln and Ronnie Anne have to take care of an egg baby but Lincoln doesn't trust her with the fragile egg.