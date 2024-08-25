The Loud House

The Loud House - S2 Ep. 11
G | Kids

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pulp Friction / Pets Peeved

Lincoln and Clyde submit an Ace Savvy comic to a meet-the-creator contest. When Lana brings home a new pet, who the kids adore, the four original Loud pets scheme to get rid of him.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Fed Up / Shell Shock

Tired of monotonous meals, the kids make a plan to sabotage dinner so they can have pizza. Lincoln and Ronnie Anne have to take care of an egg baby but Lincoln doesn't trust her with the fragile egg.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Kick The Bucket List / Party Down

Lincoln and Clyde's spring break plans are thrown for a loop when they realise they only have one day to complete their list of activities. Lori finally gets to throw a party.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Patching Things Up / Cheater By The Dozen

Lola and Lana try out for Bluebell Scouts but discover one of them might be more suited for it. When Lincoln and Clyde think Bobby is cheating on Lori they follow him around town gathering evidence.

Season 2