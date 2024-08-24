The Loud House - S2 Ep. 10

Episodes
S2 Ep. 11 - Pulp Friction / Pets Peeved
Lincoln and Clyde submit an Ace Savvy comic to a meet-the-creator contest. When Lana brings home a new pet, who the kids adore, the four original Loud pets scheme to get rid of him.
S2 Ep. 10 - Fed Up / Shell Shock
Tired of monotonous meals, the kids make a plan to sabotage dinner so they can have pizza. Lincoln and Ronnie Anne have to take care of an egg baby but Lincoln doesn't trust her with the fragile egg.
S2 Ep. 9 - Kick The Bucket List / Party Down
Lincoln and Clyde's spring break plans are thrown for a loop when they realise they only have one day to complete their list of activities. Lori finally gets to throw a party.