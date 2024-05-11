The Loud House - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - Hand Me Downer / Sleuth Or Consequences
After Lincoln gets a pink hand-me-down bike from Lori, he borrows Lynn's cool BMX bike without telling her. Someone clogged the Loud House toilet and Lincoln sets out to find out whodunit.
S1 Ep. 9 - Sound Of Silence / Space Invader
Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.
S1 Ep. 8 - Linc Or Swim / Changing The Baby
Lincoln buys a kiddie pool, and things get out of hand when all 10 of his sisters want to use it. Lincoln attempts to mold Lily into his mini-me.