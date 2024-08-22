The Loud House - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - Driving Miss Hazy / No Guts, No Glori
Lincoln decides it's time to help Leni pass her driver's test. Lincoln conspires with the rest of his sisters to overthrow Lori's tyranny as their babysitter.
S1 Ep. 5 - The Sweet Spot / A Tale Of Two Tables
Lincoln devises a plan to get the best seat in the car for a long family road trip. Lincoln tries to prove he's mature enough to have dinner at the adult table, leaving the kiddie table behind him.
S1 Ep. 4 - Project Loud House / In Tents Debate
Lincoln has to get to school on time but getting his sisters out the door proves to be the biggest obstacle of all. Lincoln is the deciding vote on going to the beach or the amusement park.
S1 Ep. 3 - Along Came A Sister / Chore And Peace
Lincoln is given the responsibility of taking home his class tarantula. Thinking he has the worst chores, Lincoln decides to go on strike until someone will swap chores with him.
S1 Ep. 2 - Heavy Meddle / Making The Case
Lincoln is tired of his sisters meddling in his business until he's being picked on at school. Lincoln secretly videos his sister's most embarrassing moments in order to win a video contest at school.