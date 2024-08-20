The Loud House - S1 Ep. 4

The Loud House

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Driving Miss Hazy / No Guts, No Glori

Lincoln decides it's time to help Leni pass her driver's test. Lincoln conspires with the rest of his sisters to overthrow Lori's tyranny as their babysitter.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - The Sweet Spot / A Tale Of Two Tables

Lincoln devises a plan to get the best seat in the car for a long family road trip. Lincoln tries to prove he's mature enough to have dinner at the adult table, leaving the kiddie table behind him.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Project Loud House / In Tents Debate

Lincoln has to get to school on time but getting his sisters out the door proves to be the biggest obstacle of all. Lincoln is the deciding vote on going to the beach or the amusement park.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Along Came A Sister / Chore And Peace

Lincoln is given the responsibility of taking home his class tarantula. Thinking he has the worst chores, Lincoln decides to go on strike until someone will swap chores with him.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Heavy Meddle / Making The Case

Lincoln is tired of his sisters meddling in his business until he's being picked on at school. Lincoln secretly videos his sister's most embarrassing moments in order to win a video contest at school.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Left In The Dark / Get The Message

Lincoln wants to watch the finale of his favourite show but he has to beat each sister to get to the couch first. Lincoln leaves a scathing voicemail on Lori's phone.

