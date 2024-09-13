The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 22
G | Kids

22 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Dance, Dance Resolution / A Fair To Remember

It's the Sadie Hawkins dance and Lincoln's sisters have accidentally landed him four dates. When Lincoln and Bobby become friends Lori sets out to make Bobby jealous by hanging out with Clyde.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Yard / Raw Deal

When Lincoln's mum signs him up for peewee football, Lincoln schemes to have Lynn take his spot. Lucy reads Lincoln's fortune and claims his day will "end in disaster".

22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Roughin' IT / The Waiting Game

Lincoln is worried that he's lost his manliness from growing up with all sisters. Lincoln gets Lori a job at a pizza arcade, but when he starts to ask favours of her, Lori gets in hot water.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Lincoln Loud: Girl Guru / Come Sale Away

For a class assignment Lincoln and Clyde must start a business. It's time for the Loud family annual garage sale, and every kid is determined to out-sell the others.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - April Fool's Rules / Cereal Offender

Every April Fool's Day, Luan pranks the entire household. This year Lincoln has a plan to not get pranked. The Loud kids make a trip to the supermarket to do the grocery shopping for Mum.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo

Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date

When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby

After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.

Season 1