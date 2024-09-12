The Loud House - S1 Ep. 21

Episodes
S1 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Yard / Raw Deal
When Lincoln's mum signs him up for peewee football, Lincoln schemes to have Lynn take his spot. Lucy reads Lincoln's fortune and claims his day will "end in disaster".
S1 Ep. 20 - Roughin' IT / The Waiting Game
Lincoln is worried that he's lost his manliness from growing up with all sisters. Lincoln gets Lori a job at a pizza arcade, but when he starts to ask favours of her, Lori gets in hot water.
S1 Ep. 19 - Lincoln Loud: Girl Guru / Come Sale Away
For a class assignment Lincoln and Clyde must start a business. It's time for the Loud family annual garage sale, and every kid is determined to out-sell the others.
S1 Ep. 18 - April Fool's Rules / Cereal Offender
Every April Fool's Day, Luan pranks the entire household. This year Lincoln has a plan to not get pranked. The Loud kids make a trip to the supermarket to do the grocery shopping for Mum.
S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo
Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.
S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date
When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.
S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby
After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.