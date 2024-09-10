The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 19
G | Kids

For a class assignment Lincoln and Clyde must start a business. It's time for the Loud family annual garage sale, and every kid is determined to out-sell the others.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Lincoln Loud: Girl Guru / Come Sale Away

For a class assignment Lincoln and Clyde must start a business. It's time for the Loud family annual garage sale, and every kid is determined to out-sell the others.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - April Fool's Rules / Cereal Offender

Every April Fool's Day, Luan pranks the entire household. This year Lincoln has a plan to not get pranked. The Loud kids make a trip to the supermarket to do the grocery shopping for Mum.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo

Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date

When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby

After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - House Music / A Novel Idea

Lincoln signs his family up for a talent show, so they form a band. It's Dad's annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day so Mum offers to take Lincoln to her work: a dental office.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - The Butterfly Effect / The Green House

After spilling an experiment of Lisa's, Lincoln sets off a chain reaction that unravels the household. Lincoln rallies his family to stop using so much electricity.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Overnight Success / Ties That Bind

Lincoln invites Clyde to a sleepover, but gets jealous when Clyde wants to hang out with his sisters. After eavesdropping on his parents, Lincoln thinks they have decided to get rid of their kids.

Season 1