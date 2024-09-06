The Loud House - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo
Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.
S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date
When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.
S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby
After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.
S1 Ep. 14 - House Music / A Novel Idea
Lincoln signs his family up for a talent show, so they form a band. It's Dad's annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day so Mum offers to take Lincoln to her work: a dental office.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Butterfly Effect / The Green House
After spilling an experiment of Lisa's, Lincoln sets off a chain reaction that unravels the household. Lincoln rallies his family to stop using so much electricity.
S1 Ep. 12 - Overnight Success / Ties That Bind
Lincoln invites Clyde to a sleepover, but gets jealous when Clyde wants to hang out with his sisters. After eavesdropping on his parents, Lincoln thinks they have decided to get rid of their kids.
S1 Ep. 11 - For Bros About To Rock / It's A Loud, Loud, Loud, Loud House
Lincoln is going to his first rock concert and Luna is determined to make it the greatest experience ever. Lincoln finds a letter in the attic leading him to believe there is money hidden in the house