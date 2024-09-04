The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 15
G | Kids

After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby

After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - House Music / A Novel Idea

Lincoln signs his family up for a talent show, so they form a band. It's Dad's annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day so Mum offers to take Lincoln to her work: a dental office.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - The Butterfly Effect / The Green House

After spilling an experiment of Lisa's, Lincoln sets off a chain reaction that unravels the household. Lincoln rallies his family to stop using so much electricity.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Overnight Success / Ties That Bind

Lincoln invites Clyde to a sleepover, but gets jealous when Clyde wants to hang out with his sisters. After eavesdropping on his parents, Lincoln thinks they have decided to get rid of their kids.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - For Bros About To Rock / It's A Loud, Loud, Loud, Loud House

Lincoln is going to his first rock concert and Luna is determined to make it the greatest experience ever. Lincoln finds a letter in the attic leading him to believe there is money hidden in the house

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Hand Me Downer / Sleuth Or Consequences

After Lincoln gets a pink hand-me-down bike from Lori, he borrows Lynn's cool BMX bike without telling her. Someone clogged the Loud House toilet and Lincoln sets out to find out whodunit.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Sound Of Silence / Space Invader

Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Linc Or Swim / Changing The Baby

Lincoln buys a kiddie pool, and things get out of hand when all 10 of his sisters want to use it. Lincoln attempts to mold Lily into his mini-me.

Season 1