The Loud House - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby
After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.
S1 Ep. 14 - House Music / A Novel Idea
Lincoln signs his family up for a talent show, so they form a band. It's Dad's annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day so Mum offers to take Lincoln to her work: a dental office.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Butterfly Effect / The Green House
After spilling an experiment of Lisa's, Lincoln sets off a chain reaction that unravels the household. Lincoln rallies his family to stop using so much electricity.
S1 Ep. 12 - Overnight Success / Ties That Bind
Lincoln invites Clyde to a sleepover, but gets jealous when Clyde wants to hang out with his sisters. After eavesdropping on his parents, Lincoln thinks they have decided to get rid of their kids.
S1 Ep. 11 - For Bros About To Rock / It's A Loud, Loud, Loud, Loud House
Lincoln is going to his first rock concert and Luna is determined to make it the greatest experience ever. Lincoln finds a letter in the attic leading him to believe there is money hidden in the house
S1 Ep. 10 - Hand Me Downer / Sleuth Or Consequences
After Lincoln gets a pink hand-me-down bike from Lori, he borrows Lynn's cool BMX bike without telling her. Someone clogged the Loud House toilet and Lincoln sets out to find out whodunit.
S1 Ep. 9 - Sound Of Silence / Space Invader
Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.