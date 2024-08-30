The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 12
G | Kids

22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Overnight Success / Ties That Bind

Lincoln invites Clyde to a sleepover, but gets jealous when Clyde wants to hang out with his sisters. After eavesdropping on his parents, Lincoln thinks they have decided to get rid of their kids.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - For Bros About To Rock / It's A Loud, Loud, Loud, Loud House

Lincoln is going to his first rock concert and Luna is determined to make it the greatest experience ever. Lincoln finds a letter in the attic leading him to believe there is money hidden in the house

23 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Hand Me Downer / Sleuth Or Consequences

After Lincoln gets a pink hand-me-down bike from Lori, he borrows Lynn's cool BMX bike without telling her. Someone clogged the Loud House toilet and Lincoln sets out to find out whodunit.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Sound Of Silence / Space Invader

Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Linc Or Swim / Changing The Baby

Lincoln buys a kiddie pool, and things get out of hand when all 10 of his sisters want to use it. Lincoln attempts to mold Lily into his mini-me.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Driving Miss Hazy / No Guts, No Glori

Lincoln decides it's time to help Leni pass her driver's test. Lincoln conspires with the rest of his sisters to overthrow Lori's tyranny as their babysitter.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - The Sweet Spot / A Tale Of Two Tables

Lincoln devises a plan to get the best seat in the car for a long family road trip. Lincoln tries to prove he's mature enough to have dinner at the adult table, leaving the kiddie table behind him.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Project Loud House / In Tents Debate

Lincoln has to get to school on time but getting his sisters out the door proves to be the biggest obstacle of all. Lincoln is the deciding vote on going to the beach or the amusement park.

Season 1