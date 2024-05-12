The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Hand Me Downer / Sleuth Or Consequences

After Lincoln gets a pink hand-me-down bike from Lori, he borrows Lynn's cool BMX bike without telling her. Someone clogged the Loud House toilet and Lincoln sets out to find out whodunit.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Sound Of Silence / Space Invader

Lincoln buys a pair sound-cancelling ear buds to drown out the sound of his sisters. After Lynn and Lucy get in a fight, Lincoln agrees to let Lynn bunk in his room but only for a night.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Linc Or Swim / Changing The Baby

Lincoln buys a kiddie pool, and things get out of hand when all 10 of his sisters want to use it. Lincoln attempts to mold Lily into his mini-me.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Picture Perfect / Undie Pressure

Lincoln plots to take the "perfect" family photo for his parents' anniversary gift. Lincoln and his sisters bet on who can go the longest without doing their most annoying habits.

Season 1