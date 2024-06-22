The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 20
G | Kids

Lincoln is worried that he's lost his manliness from growing up with all sisters. Lincoln gets Lori a job at a pizza arcade, but when he starts to ask favours of her, Lori gets in hot water.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Dance, Dance Resolution / A Fair To Remember

It's the Sadie Hawkins dance and Lincoln's sisters have accidentally landed him four dates. When Lincoln and Bobby become friends Lori sets out to make Bobby jealous by hanging out with Clyde.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Yard / Raw Deal

When Lincoln's mum signs him up for peewee football, Lincoln schemes to have Lynn take his spot. Lucy reads Lincoln's fortune and claims his day will "end in disaster".

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Roughin' IT / The Waiting Game

Lincoln is worried that he's lost his manliness from growing up with all sisters. Lincoln gets Lori a job at a pizza arcade, but when he starts to ask favours of her, Lori gets in hot water.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Lincoln Loud: Girl Guru / Come Sale Away

For a class assignment Lincoln and Clyde must start a business. It's time for the Loud family annual garage sale, and every kid is determined to out-sell the others.

Season 1