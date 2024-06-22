The Loud House - S1 Ep. 20

Episodes
S1 Ep. 22 - Dance, Dance Resolution / A Fair To Remember
It's the Sadie Hawkins dance and Lincoln's sisters have accidentally landed him four dates. When Lincoln and Bobby become friends Lori sets out to make Bobby jealous by hanging out with Clyde.
S1 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Yard / Raw Deal
When Lincoln's mum signs him up for peewee football, Lincoln schemes to have Lynn take his spot. Lucy reads Lincoln's fortune and claims his day will "end in disaster".
S1 Ep. 20 - Roughin' IT / The Waiting Game
Lincoln is worried that he's lost his manliness from growing up with all sisters. Lincoln gets Lori a job at a pizza arcade, but when he starts to ask favours of her, Lori gets in hot water.