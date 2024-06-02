The Loud House - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo
Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.
S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date
When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.
S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby
After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.