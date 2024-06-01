The Loud House

The Loud House - S1 Ep. 14
G | Kids

Lincoln signs his family up for a talent show, so they form a band. It's Dad's annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day so Mum offers to take Lincoln to her work: a dental office.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Attention Deficit / Out On A Limo

Lincoln starts spending time at Clyde's house after Clyde's dads give Lincoln more attention than he gets at home. Lincoln wins a ride in a limo and starts to change after soaking up the good life.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Cover Girls / Save The Date

When all 10 of Lincoln's sisters ask him to cover for them on the same day, Lincoln has his hands full. Bobby and Lori go on a double date with Lincoln and Bobby's little sister, Ronnie Anne.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Toads And Tiaras / Two Boys And A Baby

After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - House Music / A Novel Idea

Season 1