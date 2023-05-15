Sign in to watch this video
The Longshots
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
The true story of Jasmine Plummer, an 11-year-old quarterback coached by her uncle, who led her team to the Pop Warner football tournament, and became the first female player in the event's history.
2008
About the Movie
