The Longshots
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

The true story of Jasmine Plummer, an 11-year-old quarterback coached by her uncle, who led her team to the Pop Warner football tournament, and became the first female player in the event's history.

2008

About the Movie

The true story of Jasmine Plummer who, at the age of eleven, became the first female to play in Pop Warner football tournament in its 56-year history.