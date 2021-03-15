The Living Room

The Fab Four Are Back
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Mon 15 Mar 2021

The Living Room is back for another epic season! Get ready to settle into your couch on Friday, 26 March At 7.30pm On 10.

5 mins

Barry's Santa DIY

Get creative this Christmas with Barry's easy Aussie Santa decoration for the front door.

30 secs

The Living Room Christmas Special

The Living Room is back with a Christmas special, so tune in on December 3rd at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

20 secs

Miguel's Sweet Treat

Miguel creates a sweet treat with his kids which is perfect for summer. Watch it on Friday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

6 mins

Chris' Search For Tiny Possums

They may be small, but these tiny possums play a very important role in the ecosystem.

20 secs

Big Week Of The Living Room

This week, it’s a mash up of great memories and new stories, from sourcing honey, meeting baby possums and learning new DIYs. Tune in on Friday at 7:30pm.

4 mins

How To Make A DIY Scout Bench

Learn how to create this beautiful DIY scout bench with Barry Du Bois

20 secs

The Living Room Spring Special

Don't miss The Living Room's Spring Special, only on Friday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

4 mins

Huge Backyard Transformation

Barry creates a safer, more practical backyard for the Turner family and it is a huge step up!

