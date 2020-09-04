How To Cook The Perfect Steak

Video Extras
Reindeers Actually Prefer This Surprising Snack
Most people think reindeers like carrots, but after Dr Chris Brown's experiment he proves their favourite snack is actually something else.
Find Out Why Eels Are So Important To The Ecosystem
Eels may be known for their slimy and unattractive nature, but they actually play a very important role in the ecosystem
Shannon Noll Plays Guest That Gadget
In a fun game of Guess That Gadget, celebrity guest Shannon Noll picks the winning tool
Did You Know This About Native Bees?
Chris Brown chats to Peter Clarke, a self confessed native bee tragic about native bees and all the benefits of having them in your backyard
Mark Olive Explains Native Australian Ingredients
Amanda and Miguel learn about different native Australian ingredients and how to cook them.
Amanda And Chris Chat With Nas Campanella
Amanda and Chris chat with the ABC's Disability Affairs reporter Nas Campanella about disability awareness.