The Living Room - 2022 Ep. 25
Air Date: Fri 7 Oct 2022
With Baz at home trimming hedges, The Crazy Bulls jet to Rotarura for an adrenaline-filled NZ adventure. Miguel and Chris indulge in tree top walking, zip line sliding, bungee jumping and Zorb rolling
Barry's 5 Water Saving Tips
Water is one of the most vital substances on earth, yet we waste lots of it. The good news is that everyone can make a difference to the amount of water they use. And the best news is that while we are saving water, we can also save some money by using these efficient yet simple home improvements
