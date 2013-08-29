Weird food

Birds nest soup

The popularity of this soup in China may shock some people when they find out that it’s literally made from the nest of a swift, stuck together by the bird’s slimy saliva.



Escargots

In France, land snails are often served sizzling and drenched in garlic and herb butter. To mask the muddy taste, perhaps?



Tuna eyes

Some Japanese people like to feast on the fatty, jellyish tissue from around the eyeballs of the tuna fish. Most people serve them raw, steamed or fried with garlic and soy sauce.



Kopi Luwak

On the one hand, this is the most expensive and rare coffee in the world. On the other, kopi luwak is made from Indonesian cat-like civet droppings.



Puffin heart

Puffins are clumsy yet cute sea birds, so it’s hard to believe that Icelandic people like to eat their hearts raw and still warm. Gordon Ramsay once caused controversy by eating a puffin heart on TV.



Haggis

This savoury pudding is a Scottish delicacy. It’s made from sheep’s heart, liver and lungs minced up with spices and oatmeal encased in sheep’s intestine and slow-cooked.



Snake wine

Some Vietnamese drink rice wine with a whole venomous snake inside the bottle. Don’t worry, the poison dissolves by the time you drink it – in fact, it’s actually believed to have health benefits!



Balut

Prepare yourselves. This is a fertilised duck embryo that’s boiled and served in the shell. A lot of people are put off by the fact that you can actually see the little chick inside.



Fugu

Chefs wanting to prepare the deadly puffer fish need to pass an official test so that they don’t kill off their diners! Some cheeky chefs even leave a bit of poison in the fish to create a tingling sensation.