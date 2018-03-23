Tiffiny's Guide to Winter Wellness

A nutrient-packed diet is the key to warding off the usual colds and infections that come hand-in-hand with winter. Immune-boosting vitamins can be found in lots of household foods so you don’t have to go to a health food store to hunt them down!

A healthy diet is the best way to build your body up for winter – and lots of common household foods are full of the vitamins you need to boost your immune system. In the lead up to winter, use these three super food root vegetables that can help your body fight infection and disease.

Garlic

One of the world’s oldest cultivated plants and has been used in cooking throughout the ages. It’s known for its immune building properties, full of vitamin B-6, vitamin C, calcium, potassium and iron. It also contains allicin – the active ingredient that gives garlic its distinctive smell – that is believed to help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Ginger

For years it has been used as more than just a seasoning, as it contains well-known medicinal properties. This is down to potent anti inflammatory compounds called gingerols, which can help to decrease swelling if you have a sore throat or other inflammatory illness. Ginger is also thought to help with nausea and

lower cholesterol.

Tumeric

A root vegetable from the same plant family as ginger, turmeric is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Its bright yellow colouring comes from a chemical called curcumin that, like its sister spice ginger, can help to regulate inflammation. It is also thought to help depression and improve cognitive performance. However you want to incorporate turmeric into your diet, make sure you add a pinch of black pepper – which can boost the body’s absorption of curcumin, thereby increasing the health benefits.

Spinach

Spinach is considered the king of veg, as it is rich vitamins and antioxidants to help your body fight off infection. It is one of the top sources of vitamin K, which is important for bone health – and is best for you when cooked as little as possible.

Citrus fruits (grapefruit, oranges, lemons, limes)

Citrus fruits contain lots of vitamin C to help boost the immune system. They are also rich in fibre and contain antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Coconut water

As well as being low in fat content, Coconut Water contains antioxidants and essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium and fibre.

Carrots

Carrots are a great source of antioxidants and are rich in vitamin C and fibre. They can boost immunity, improve digestion and detoxify the body.

Beetroot

With naturally occurring nitrates that are thought to help lower blood pressure, beetroots can also improve your stamina during exercise! Beetroot is high in vitamin C and potassium to boost immunity, as well as antioxidants to break down toxins in the body.

For more information check out the fact sheet here





Tiffiny's Immune Boosting Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 ruby grapefruit, peeled & cut in quarters

1/2 apple

50g baby spinach leaves

1 cup coconut water

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

2-3 ice cubes

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender and blitz on high until combined.

Pour into a glass to serve.

Liquids Vitamins Juice

Serves 2

Ingredients

​2 large carrots (unpeeled and trimmed)

2 celery stalks

1/2 beetroot (peeled and chopped)

6 sprigs flat leaf parsley

2 cm piece fresh ginger (chopped)

Ice cubes to serve

Method

Blend, add ice and enjoy!





Watch The Living Room 7.30 Fridays on TEN