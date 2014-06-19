The worlds best surf spots

Puerto Escondido in Mexico Once a fishing village and coffee bean port, Puerto Escondido is now an internationally recognised surf spot. Although the waves here are very seasonal, it’s a great place for beginners to learn or for pros to fulfil their dream of riding the Mexican Pipeline.

Jeffreys Bay in South Africa This surfing mecca of the Eastern Cape province is THE place to surf between June and August, when dolphins may join you for a ride. ‘J-Bay’ is thought of by locals as the world’s premier surfing spot, which is probably why it’s the venue for the annual Billabong Pro WCT surfing event every year.

Venice Beach in the US The best swells are located along the famed Venice Breakwater between the Venice and Santa Monica Piers. After a salty sesh, head back via the eclectic boardwalk to the Inn at Venice Beach, a chillout pad that allows you to stay in touch with your bohemian surfy side, even when not catching waves.

The Gold Coast in Australia Not only is this Queensland beachy stretch warm pretty much all year round, but there are loads of great surf spots to choose from. Main Beach, Snapper Rocks, Burleigh Heads and Currumbin are a few of the faves.

Punta De Lobos in Chile Our very own Chris and Miguel recently hit the waves at this South American primo surf spot. Local wave champs like Ramon Navarro find these rollers to be a doddle, but Chris and Miguel didn’t quite agree!

Newquay in the UK This is England, so you might get a bit chilly riding the crests of Fistral Beach. However, if you’re clad in a wetsuit, you’ll love the amazing waves on Newquay’s long sandbar offering constant left and right rides. A post-surf Cornish pasty and Scrumpy cider only adds to the experience.

Bali in Indonesia Beaches such as Uluwatu and Kuta Reef in Bali attract surfers from all over the world. The best time of year to visit here is May through to September. Don’t worry if you’re no pro, because there are loads of great surf camps and lessons here.

Biarritz in France In the 1950s, les dudes Francaises discovered that the Biarritz surf pumps all year around due to the constant North Atlantic swells. Surfing has now become as much a part of local culture here as, erm, French fries.

Oahu in Hawaii Here, surf fanatics dream of riding the crest of the Pipeline wave. With 112 miles of shoreline, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches, plus the lovely locals will make you feel so welcome on their waves.

Santa Catarina in Brazil This Cosmopolitan beach resort in Southern Brazil boasts a whole variety of waves. When you’re not cruising the crests of Joaquina Beach, Lagoinha do Leste and Praia Mole, you can paddle out further to marvel at the drama of the craggy mountain ranges giving way to stunning sand.

Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands Off the coast of El Jablito, keen surfers love The Bubble right hand tube. Some, however, say that you have to compete with the locals to catch a wave. After a day on the water, you can re-energise by chowing down on the fresh seafood you’ve just surfed above, including mussels, limpets, octopus.

Raglan in New Zealand There are plenty of great surf spots in New Zealand. Perhaps one of the best is Raglan, nestled on the Waikato coast just west of Hamilton. Here, you can enjoy fairly crowd-free waves set to the backdrop of an unspoilt coastline.

North Male in the Maldives Southwest of Sri Lanka lies the Maldives, a chain of 26 coral atolls. The size and geographical position of these reefs makes for an ideal surfing location. It’s recommended that you hit the North and South Male atolls between May and October.