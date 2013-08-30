The ultimate travel checklist

General Tickets Booking confirmations Camera ID/driving licence Credit cards Medication Travel insurance
Overseas Flight socks Flight itinerary Currency Adaptor Visas Passports Translation dictionary Vaccinations
Snow Jacket Jumper Socks Skiing clothes Skiing equipment Thermals Lip protector Sun cream Hat
Beach Sunglasses A good book Beach towel Suncream and after sun Swimmers Sun hat Esky Water bottles
City break Walking shoes Map Guide Notebook or mobile (for recommendations of restaurants etc) Walking socks Secure bag or money belt
Camping Tent, pegs and groundsheet Torch Waterproofs Washing line pegs BBQ and gas bottle Playing cards Dustpan and brush Kitchen goods Towels and tea towels Blow-up bed and bedding Fishing gear Mosquito repellent Camping chairs First aid kit Rubbish bags Fridge or esky
Cruise Practical clothing for day trips Formalwear for evenings