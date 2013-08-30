The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

The ultimate travel checklist

The ultimate travel checklist

Whether you’re camping, cruising or city-hopping, we’ve got you covered...

General Tickets Booking confirmations Camera ID/driving licence Credit cards Medication Travel insurance

Overseas Flight socks Flight itinerary Currency Adaptor Visas Passports Translation dictionary Vaccinations

Snow Jacket Jumper Socks Skiing clothes Skiing equipment Thermals Lip protector Sun cream Hat

Beach Sunglasses A good book Beach towel Suncream and after sun Swimmers Sun hat Esky Water bottles

City break Walking shoes Map Guide Notebook or mobile (for recommendations of restaurants etc) Walking socks Secure bag or money belt

Camping Tent, pegs and groundsheet Torch Waterproofs Washing line pegs BBQ and gas bottle Playing cards Dustpan and brush Kitchen goods Towels and tea towels Blow-up bed and bedding Fishing gear Mosquito repellent Camping chairs First aid kit Rubbish bags Fridge or esky

Cruise Practical clothing for day trips Formalwear for evenings

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.