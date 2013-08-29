The street food rules

Local-wise

If locals are hanging out at a food stall, it’s likely to be the best. Watch the area for a while before deciding whether to eat there.



R.E.S.P.Eat.C.T

You must show respect for the food traditions and history of any country you’re in. If you don’t like the look of the street food on offer, move on quietly!



Have a chat

Talk to any food vendor – nobody knows the produce quite like them and they will be able to tell you which dish they think is their specialty.



Fresh fob-off

If you’re on holiday in a country where it’s not advisable to drink the tap water, it’s not advisable to eat or drink uncooked produce on the street either. It’s likely those refreshing-looking fruits have been doused in dirty water.



Watch and learn

Observe your potential street food vendors – signs that you should avoid that stall include: if food has been sitting for a long time; if food’s not being refrigerated; if the vendor has dirty hands; if raw foods are kept near cooked foods.



Garbage hag

The lack of waiting staff at street food stalls doesn’t mean that you can’t clean up after yourself. Don’t litter!



Busy b-eat

It goes without saying that the busiest street eateries are the best. Yes, it’s a hassle getting jostled and elbowed in a queue, but isn’t it worth it for a superior feed?



Keep it clean

It’s a good idea to keep hand wipes in your bag if you’re planning on a street feast. Fast food and mess seem to go hand in hand!



Time it right

Always check out street food trucks and stalls during regular meal times so that you don’t end up being served food that has been sitting for a while.



Spice up your life

If indulging in street food overseas, hot dishes tend to be safer, because spices such as chilli and turmeric have anti-bacterial qualities!