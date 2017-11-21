The Living Room’s Travel Guide to Australia

Great Barrier Reef, QLD

Snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef is at the top of many bucket lists, and for good reason. Upolu Reef is one of the nearly 3000 individual reefs that make up the Great Barrier Reef, and is located on the Outer Barrier Reef. Being one of the shallower reefs, Upolu is great for snorkelers and first time divers.

For more information on Chris’ trip to Upolu Reef, download the factsheet here.

Cairns, QLD

The Minjin Swing at the AJ Hackett adventure park in Cairns boasts the title of the only multi-person swing in Australia, with capacity for up to three thrill seekers per swing. The experience isn’t for the faint hearted, reaching speeds of up to 120km/h and dropping 44 metres in three and a half seconds. The adventure park offers a range of other adrenaline-inducing activities such as a 50 metre bungee jump that overlooks the Great Barrier Reef.

For more information on Chris’ trip to Cairns, download the factsheet here.

Noosa, QLD

Pet-friendly Noosa is perfect for a family vacation that includes furry family members. With beautiful off-leash areas that both four-and two-legged visitors can enjoy, to cafes where dogs are welcome, you and your best mate are in for a holiday you won’t forget. The Noosa Marina at Tewantin, along with the Sunshine Beach Village, welcome pooches and their owners. If you’ve got a water-loving pup, why not bring them along for a spot of stand up paddle boarding?

For more information on Chris’ trip to Noosa, download the factsheet here.

Wildlands Wetlands, NT

Just a short drive from Darwin is the Mary River, home to the Northern Territory’s Wild Wetlands. The area is a wildlife-lover’s paradise, with 280 different species of bird, water buffalo, and the world’s largest population of saltwater crocodiles.

For more information on Chris and Miguel’s to Wild Wetlands, download the factsheet here.

Great Ocean Road, VIC

Victoria’s Great Ocean Road is considered one of Australia’s most famous roads, standing in tribute to the causalities of WWI and the returned servicemen who built it. With plenty of picturesque townships and activities, travelling along the road might just be the highlight of your summer holiday. Take a break from driving for a walk along the Great Ocean Walk that passes through Great Otway and Port Campbell National Parks and ending at the Twelve Apostles near Princetown.

For more information on Chris’ road trip along the Great Ocean Road, download the factsheet here.

Naracoorte Caves National Park, VIC

About 320km south-east of Adelaide you’ll find the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves National Park. Delve into the depths of the tunnels, exploring the 200,000-year-old chambers that hold hundreds of fossils. For those who are exceptionally brave, head deeper underground and explore the Starburst Chamber - but be warned, exploring this cave is done lying down, inching your way through very tight quarters.

For more information on Chris’ trip to the Naracoorte Caves National Park, download the factsheet here.

Ewens Ponds Dive, SA

Ever dreamed of diving into an underwater garden oasis? Head to Ewen Ponds in South Australia, a 30-minute drive from Mt Gambier. Hosting some of the world’s more beautiful, unexplored and unique underwater cave systems, the ponds have clear, high quality freshwater that is a snorkeler’s and scuba diver’s dream. The ponds are open to all open-water certified scuba divers.

For more information on Chris’ trip to the Ewens Ponds Dive, download the factsheet here.

Rodney Fox Shark Dive, SA

If you want to get your heart racing, Port Lincoln in South Australia is considered one of the best shark dive locations in the world. From the safety of a cage, you can have the chance to get up close and personal with some Great White Sharks in their natural habitat.

For more information on Chris’ experience with Rodney Fox Shark Dive, download the factsheet here.

Rockingham, WA

Rockingham is home to Garden Island, Penguin Island and Seal Island, where over 600 pairs of Little Penguins, 150 bottle-nosed dolphins and countless sea lions live. Located 45 minutes south of Perth, Rockingham is the perfect spot to experience wildlife.

Rottnest Island, WA

If you’re a fan of the famously photogenic quokka, then Rottnest Island is a must-see destination. Located in Western Australia, Rottnest Island is home to 12,000 of these incredibly cute marsupials. Snap a selfie with the friendly animals, and explore some of the 63 beaches and snorkelling sites on the Island.

Sydney, NSW

The country’s most populous city offers an abundance of activities for locals and tourists alike. If you want to take things to new heights, make like Shannan Ponton who climbed up to the gantry of the famous ANZ stadium, before doing the skywalk at the Sydney Tower Eye. Looking for something a little more relaxing? Try the Yoga from the Sky at the Sydney Tower Eye on Wednesday mornings. Escape the crowds with a historical tour of Sydney’s underground tunnel system, one of the most intricate in the country.

For more information about Shannan’s time in Sydney, check out the Getting High in Sydney factsheet and the Family Adventure Sydney factsheet.

Not sure what to pack for your Christmas and New Year break? Check out de-clutter guru Peter Walsh’s Top 5 Essentials to Pack While Travelling and his Guide to Packing for 5 Nights.