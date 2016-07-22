The Living Room's Top 5 Hot List

Baz's Top 5 Lighting Tips

Download the factsheet





Lighting can make all the difference to the mood of a room and you don't have to hire a tradie and spend hundreds on lights to improve the lighting in your house. Barry demonstrates his top 5 DIY tips to create better light in your home.

Cherie's Top 5 Tips for an Exterior Reno

Download the factsheet

Renovation queen Cherie Barber demonstrates her top 5 simple tips to improving the front of your home to increase its value in preparation for sale.

Chris' Top 5 Shark Dives

Download the factsheet





A lot of people have a fascination with sharks but they do have a fearsome reputation. From Great Whites to Whale Sharks Chris uncovers his top 5 dive spots where you can safely come face to face with these denizens of the deep.

Miguel's Top 5 Pies

Download the factsheet





Everyone loves a good pie so Miguel traverses the country to find 5 of Australia's best, from traditional beef, to scallops, to duck. The humble pie has certainly come a long way in the last few years.

Tiffiny's Top 5 Best Ways to Wake up

Download the factsheet





There's a reason Tiffiny Hall looks so healthy and part of it is her wakeup routine. Tiffiny gives us her top 5 tips for starting the day fresh and positive.

Amanda’s Top 5 Beauty Tips

Download the factsheet





Using Miguel as her model beautician Amanda demonstrates, in her own way, some of her favorite beauty tips from colouring hair to using teabags for fresher skin.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN