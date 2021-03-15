The Living Room's Return Has Been Announced

The Fab Four are back with new laughs, new adventures and new surprises, when the brand new season of The Living Room premieres on Friday, 26 March at 7.30pm on 10.

Join Australia’s most loved hosts Amanda Keller, Chris Brown, Barry DuBois and Miguel Maestre as they help guide, educate and enlighten Aussies on food, renovation, lifestyle and everything in between.

Each week, our awesome foursome will hit the road on classic Aussie adventures, and the best part is, they’ll be helping every day Aussies along the way.

With genuine warmth and infectious chemistry, The Living Room family invites viewers to relax and start the weekend on the right note.

Can’t wait for The Living Room to begin? Check out what’s new here.