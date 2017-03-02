The Living Room

The Living Room's 200th Episode

Join us as we celebrate a milestone!

After more than five successful seasons, Channel TEN’s hit lifestyle program The Living Room is gearing up to celebrate its 200th episode.

Joining hosts Amanda, Barry and Miguel for the celebration is The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainer Shannan Ponton, who is standing in for Chris while he's away in the South African jungle for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The big 200th episode is a children’s special, with Barry, Miguel and Shannan presenting a series of stories designed to please the whole family.

Barry pits expert reno duo Kyal and Kara against designer James Treble in a Design Challenge to renovate the bedrooms of two young girls who are in desperate need of more storage. Miguel shows a group of kids how to cook vegetable spaghetti and Shannan takes his son Max on an action-packed, family day out for just $5.

Missing Chris? Not to worry, as everyone's favourite TV vet has a special message for the team all the way from the African jungle. Kyal and Kara drop by the studio with their three-month-old baby Ziya and Barry, Miguel and Shannan pull out all the stops to impress the audience with a children’s themed HOT or NOT.

Gather the family and join television’s favourite hosts as they celebrate 200 episodes with a lot of laughs, great banter, good company and a grand celebratory cake.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN

