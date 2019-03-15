The Family’s Back Together

Neither the African jungle, the hot flames of a kitchen, or even a murder on the dance floor could keep them apart. The Living Room family is back and ready for business.

They’ve got four TV Week Logies on the mantelpiece, and now Amanda Keller, Dr. Chris Brown, Barry Du Bois and Miguel Maestre are gifting us with an eighth season that’s bigger and better than ever.

What you can expect

Between breakfast radio and ballroom blitz’s, Amanda Keller returns to wrangle her co-hosts and steer the ship, while Dr. Chris Brown is back on board with travel tales to satisfy your wanderlust, as well as some adorable animal stories that will make your heart melt!

Master builder Barry Du Bois returns with his weekly dose of #inspo and an ingenious solution to any reno dilemma you can think of. Plus, Miguel Maestre will be adding spice to your Friday night with divine recipes that will leave even the most amateur cook looking like a pro.

There’s a fresh face too

This season, the gang also welcomes award-winning landscaper Matt Leacy to the couch. With over 20 years’ experience, Matt’s fresh ideas have seen him create gardens like no other, earning him the tick of approval from Barry Du Bois himself!

So don’t feel guilty for cancelling your Friday night plans, Australia’s favourite personalities will be keeping you entertained all night!

The Living Room returns 29 March at 7.30