The cheese dictionary

Brie

Removing the tip from a wedge of brie - everybody’s favourite part - is known as ‘pointing’ it. This is regarded as a cheese faux pas.



Camembert

Bake a whole camembert in the oven until soft, top with a dollop of apricot jam and serve with chunks of crusty bread for dunking.



Cheddar

Chardonnay is believed to be a good wine partner for mild cheddar, while rioja or sauv blanc are ideal for washing down sharper varieties.



Chevre

This cheese is made from naturally-curdled goat’s milk, so is a great alternative for cheese lovers with a low tolerance to cow’s.



Edam

This wax-covered spherical cheese is yummy served with fruits such as apples, pears, melon and apricots.



Emmental

This Swiss cheese is the stuff of kids’ cartoons, as it bears those tell-tale holes that animated mice seem to find so appealing!



Gorgonzola

This buttery blue cheese has an initial salty taste followed by an acidic bite from the vein.



Gouda

Melted gouda on toast is an ideal accompaniment to garlicky broad bean soup.



Feta

This Greek creamy white is seen as a healthy alternative because it contains less calories and fat than most other cheeses.



Gruyere

This sweet ‘n’ salty Swiss variety is popular in quiches or boozy cheese fondues.



Manchego

In a nod to Miguel, we had to include a Spanish cheese! Officially, manchego cheese has to age for between two months and two years.



Mascarpone

Stir icing sugar and vanilla seeds through mascarpone and serve with grilled stone fruit such as plums or peaches.



Mozzarella

The name comes from Italian verb ‘mozzare’, which means ‘to cut’, referring to the spinning and cutting technique used to make this stringy cheese.



Paneer

This cheese popular in Indian curries is made by curdling heated milk with an acid such as vinegar or lemon juice.



Parmesan

Serve parmesan on a cheese platter in true Jamie Oliver-style by drizzling it with honey then sprinkling with good quality filter coffee.



Pecorino

Most of this hard Italian cheese is produced on the island of Sardinia.



Provolone

In South America, this cheese is grilled until gooey, seasoned with chimichurri (a sauce made from herbs, garlic, olive oil and vinegar) and eaten communally.



Ricotta

Although referred to as a cheese, ricotta is in fact not produced by the coagulation of casein like its fromage frat-brothers.



Stilton

Stir through sautéed mushrooms with fresh thyme and chopped walnuts and serve on toasted ciabatta.



Taleggio

One of the oldest soft cheeses, this Italian washed rind was being used in cooking before the 10th century in the caves of Val Taleggio.