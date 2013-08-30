Tasty pastry

Empanadas

Miguel went head-to-head with a Chilean great grandmother in last Friday’s ep to create his version of these traditional baked pastries stuffed with meat, cheese and vegetables.



Danish pastry

These Viennese-born buttery, flaky pastries are made with lots of butter and topped with icing. Some are stuffed with jam, marzipan or custard.



Cornish pasty

These pastries filled with beef, potato, turnip and onion were made famous by Cornish miners and now account for 6% of the food economy in the British region!



Profiteroles

Heavenly! Choux pastry balls stuffed with cream and smeared with melted chocolate? At French weddings, caramel profiteroles are traditionally assembled into a tower to form a ‘croquembouche’.



Quiche Lorraine

Although we know this as a shortcrust pastry crust filled with egg, cream, cheese and smoked bacon, the original quiche Lorraines came without fromage.



Spanakopita

This Greek snack is made from layering filo pastry with olive oil, spinach and fetta or ricotta.



Steak and kidney pie

A traditional British dish, known in Cockney rhyming slang as ‘Kate and Sidney pie’, consisting of diced beef and kidney in a rich gravy with a golden, billowy pastry lid.



Apple strudel

Austrian strudel is layered pastry with apples, raisins and spices such as cinnamon and is usually served sprinkled with sugar.



Croissant

These flaky, buttery treats are a staple pastry in French patisseries. Some are now filled with almonds, chocolate or cheese and ham.



Baklava

Although the history of baklava is not well known, these layered filo pastry sweets with chopped nuts and sugar syrup are popular in Greece, Turkey, Albania and Syria.



Curry puff

A small pie filled with a thick chicken and potato curry. These are often served as snacks in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.



Mille-feuille

These ‘thousand sheets’ pastries originated in France and are made from piling puff pastry with crème patissiere and sometimes berries.



Sausage roll

Although the original sausage roll was always made using pork sausagemeat, you can now get fancy versions like lamb and feta or pork and fennel.



Pumpkin pie

This baked pastry shell filled with pumpkin, eggs, condensed milk, nutmeg and cinnamon is commonly served after Thanksgiving dinner in the US.



Samosa

Fried or baked pastry triangles with savoury fillings such as ground lamb, spiced potatoes, onions, lentils and peas. These are popular in India and Africa.