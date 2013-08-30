Sydneys hidden gems

For a shop… King Street, Newtown Newtown is the best place for cutting-edge fashion, high-end designer vintage clothes and pre-loved rags. And you don’t have to deal with the stress of a shopping mall.

For a feed… Bourke St Bakery, Surry Hills They’re famous for their sourdough, but you must also try their chorizo pizza, their chocolate and raspberry tart and their lamb, almond and harissa sausage roll.

For a drink… The Bucket List, Bondi Beach This ‘pop-up bar’ is dubbed “a place to rest your board”. This is the primo spot to watch the waves roll in whilst munching on a bucket of spiced nuts. They’ve got everything from Caiprioska to cider, sangria to sours, peroni to prosecco.

For a picnic… Shark Island, Sydney Harbour This little knoll is a surprising oasis in the middle of the busy harbour. It’s got picnic shelters, a gazebo and a wading beach. And of course the best view in the world.

For a walk… Chase National Park, Northern Sydney Only 45 minutes outside of the city, you can walk through mangroves past Aboriginal engravings at Bobbin Head, marvel at views of Barrenjoey lighthouse, or walk the rainforest creek track at Jerusalem Bay.

For a swim… Shark Beach, Vaucluse This place, also known as Nielsen Park, is known for its shady beach and shark net-protected beach.

For the family… The Grounds of Alexandria, Alexandria This old pie factory has been transformed into a coffee research facility, café and vegetable garden. Kids can take part in veggie-growing classes and visit the small petting zoo.

For something sweet… Messina, Darlinghurst This gelataria was voted the best in Australia by the Good Food Guide. With flavours like poached figs in marsala, coconut lychee and The Little Bloke (peanut butter gelato with Nutella and crushed malto biscuits), is it any wonder?

For some history… La Perouse Museum, Botany Bay On the Northern headland silently sits the old cable station accommodation building. Here, you can take a look at the Aboriginal, environmental and local history of La Perouse.

For an adventure… Penrith Whitewater Stadium, Penrith This purpose-built water course was originally created for the canoe slalom events during the Sydney Olympic Games. Now, you can enjoy whitewater rafting or kayaking here for less than $100!

For markets… Addison Road markets, Marrickville Get a gutful of tasty fare such as sweetcorn fritters with chilli jam and sour cream, gourmet Bangalow pork snags with apple, rocket and aioli and steamed prawn dumplings.

For relaxation… Wylies Baths, Coogee This historic ocean tidal pool is the ultimate place to do laps, because you get 180 degree views of the Pacific. They also offer on-site massages and yoga classes for those wanting to unwind after their swim.