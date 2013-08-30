Sydneys best food markets

Eveleigh Farmers’ Market (pictured) 243 Wilson St, Darlington (Carriageworks) Every Saturday from 8am until 1pm Many visit Eveleigh to catch a glimpse of dumpling legend Kylie Kwong, but you can also pick up flaky celeriac cheese twists, artisan breads, ‘healthy’ ice creams made with Zokoko chocolate and gnarly heirloom tomatoes that even Jamie Oliver would covet.

Chinatown Nightmarket Dixon St Mall, Haymarket Every Friday from 4pm until 11pm The sights and smells of Haymarket’s night bazaar will transport you straight to Asia. Up to 65 stall holders sell dumplings, fried pork, noodles, chicken feet (eeek!) and dim sum in the night light.

Marrickville Organic Food Market 142 Addison Rd, Marrickville Every Sunday from 8.30am until 3pm This place is one for the hippies, complete with live music, a chai tent, a vegetarian butcher (yup), organic tea and the most perfect pancakes made from supergrains millet, buckwheat and quinoa!

Entertainment Quarter The Showring, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am until 3.30pm At this family-friendly market, there’s something for everyone. Send the kids off to do one of the organised activities as you eat your way through local lamb, falafel, Spanish sauces, crepes and Turkish gozleme.

Bondi Farmers Markets Bondi Beach Public School Every Saturday from 9am until 1pm Here, you can grab produce such as locally-made African biltong, fresh honeycomb, farmstead cheeses, creamy nougat and smoked garlic to take home. The impatient can chew on huevos rancheros, quesadillas or paella as they browse.

Pyrmont Growers’ Market Pyrmont Bay Park (opposite Star City Casino) 1st Saturday of every month from 7am until 11am Enjoy a coffee and chat to the growers as you browse their homegrown veggies, meats and cheeses at this country-style market in the city.

Manly West Market Manly West Public School Every Saturday from 8am until 1pm Manly West Market is one for the planet-huggers. All their produce is seasonal, sustainably farmed and free from artificial fertilisers and pesticides. Our personal faves include hot chestnuts, freshly made soups and organic ginger beer.

The Rocks Foodies Market Cnr George and Argyle Sts Every Friday from 10am until 4pm Vising The Rocks on a Friday is like a brief leap over to Europe. You can gorge yourself on crusty bread, chocolate, olive oil, gozleme and paella, all to the backdrop of banjo-playing buskers.