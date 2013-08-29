Spanish eats and treats

La historia

When you think of Spanish food, it’s usually ingredients such as tomatoes, pork, seafood, potato and garlic that spring to your mind (and tastebuds). ‘Menus en espanol’ have always been dominated by fresh seafood available around the coast of the country, but Spanish cuisine has also been influenced by many other cultures. Because of its handy geographical position where the Mediterranean meets the Atlantic, tradesmen from countries such as Morocco, Italy and Greece dropped anchor off the coast of Spain centuries ago and came ashore bearing guzzle-worthy gifts. Phoenicians brought sauces, the Greeks and Romans gave olives and olive oil and the Moors, who went on to rule Spain for over 500 years, introduced fruits, saffron and rice. Spanish explorers visiting other countries also returned with ingredients such as tomatoes, vanilla, beans, potatoes and chocolate and thus, a colourful cuisine that was uniquely their own was born.

Los ingredientes

Here are a few of the foodstuffs that you’ll find in the pantry of any Spanish chef:

Olive oil

Garlic

Pepper

Paprika

Eggs

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Spanish wine

Parsley

Onion

Los platos

If you munch and crunch your way around Spain, here are few of the most popular dishes you’d try:

Tortilla – potato omelette sometimes served as a bar snack

Paella – rice with saffron, vegetables, meat and seafood regarded by many as Spain’s national dish

Chorizo – a spicy sausage hailing from the Iberian Peninsula

Arroz con leche – rice pudding sometimes served with dried fruit

Gazpacho – chilled tomato soup from Andalusia

Jamon Serrano – dry-cured ham usually made from the Landrace breed of white pig

Calamares a la romana – fried squid

Turron – nougat with almonds and honey often served at Christmas

Fabada Asturiana – a rich stew made from pork shoulder, white beans, chorizo and saffron

Catalan cream – the Spanish version of crème brulee; a rich custard topped with a hard caramel

Cochinillo Asado – roast suckling pig eaten in Castilla y Leon

Pescado Frito – fried fish commonly served on the coast of Spain as an appetizer

Manchego – a firm, buttery cheese made in the La Mancha region

Patatas Bravas – deep fried potatoes and a vinegary tomato sauce often found on tapas menus