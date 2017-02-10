Shannan Ponton on The Living Room

While Dr. Chris is away hosting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa, Shannan Ponton will bring his extensive 20 year experience in health and fitness to The Living Room couch.

Shannan has been part of Network Ten’s hit series The Biggest Loser since 2006, having trained five of the show’s winners.... so far. In 2017 he stars in the latest season, The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

Partnering with well-respected brands such as Anytime Fitness, Asics, Carnival Cruise Lines Australia and Nature’s Way, Shannan is a credible and reliable brand ambassador who relates to all Australians.

Outside of his work on The Biggest Loser, Shannan has written a book, Hard’N’Up, published by Harper Collins in January 2012, and developed his own boot camps which run throughout the year in the beautiful surrounds of Bali.

Shannan is extremely proud to be an Ambassador for a number of charities and causes including The McGrath Foundation, CanTeen and Obesity Prevention Australia and is also associated with The Millennium Foundation, RSPCA and Cancer Council.

Catch Shannan on The Living Room 7.30 Fridays on TEN